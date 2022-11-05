1. FC Heidenheim - SC Paderborn

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 15
Voith-Arena / 05.11.2022
1. FC Heidenheim
Not started
-
-
SC Paderborn
Lineups

1. FC Heidenheim
4-3-3
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-4-3
1. FC Heidenheim
4-3-3
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Heidenheim logo
1. FC Heidenheim
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Heidenheim

SC Paderborn

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1485129
2
Hamburger SVHSV
1491428
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1482426
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1466224
5
Hannover 96H96
1473424
