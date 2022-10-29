1. FC Kaiserslautern - 1. FC Nürnberg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Fritz-Walter-Stadion / 29.10.2022
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Not started
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
Lineups

1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Kaiserslautern logo
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Kaiserslautern

1. FC Nürnberg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1384128
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1382326
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1381425
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1365223
5
Hannover 96H96
1363421
8
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
1347219
13
1. FC NürnbergFCN
1342714
Related matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
17:30
1. FC Magdeburg
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
17:30
Holstein Kiel
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
29/10
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
Hansa Rostock
29/10

