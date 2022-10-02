1. FC Kaiserslautern - Eintracht Braunschweig

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Fritz-Walter-Stadion / 02.10.2022
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Not started
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
Lineups

1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Kaiserslautern logo
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Kaiserslautern

Eintracht Braunschweig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1080224
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1063121
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1061319
4
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1052317
5
Hannover 96H96
1052317
8
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
935114
17
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
92258
