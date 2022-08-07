1. FC Kaiserslautern - FC St. Pauli

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Fritz-Walter-Stadion / 07.08.2022
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Not started
-
-
FC St. Pauli
Lineups

1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Kaiserslautern logo
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Kaiserslautern

FC St. Pauli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
32107
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
32107
3
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
32016
3
SV SandhausenSVS
32016
5
SC PaderbornSCP
31114
6
FC St. PauliSTP
21104
7
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
21104
Related matches

Hamburger SV
0
0
1. FC Heidenheim
34'
SSV Jahn Regensburg
0
0
1. FC Nürnberg
33'
SC Paderborn
1
1
Hannover 96
35'
Hansa Rostock
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
19:30

