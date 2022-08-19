1. FC Magdeburg - Hannover 96

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 5
MDCC-Arena / 19.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-magdeburg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Magdeburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hannover-96/teamcenter.shtml
Hannover 96
Lineups

1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
4-3-1-2
Statistics

Recent matches

1. FC Magdeburg

Hannover 96

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
43019
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
43019
4
Hamburger SVHSV
43019
5
Holstein KielKIE
42208
12
Hannover 96H96
41124
16
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
41033
