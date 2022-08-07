1. FC Magdeburg - Holstein Kiel

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 3
MDCC-Arena / 07.08.2022
1. FC Magdeburg
Not started
-
-
Holstein Kiel
Lineups

1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
Holstein Kiel
3-5-2
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
Holstein Kiel
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Magdeburg logo
1. FC Magdeburg
Holstein Kiel logo
Holstein Kiel
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Magdeburg

Holstein Kiel

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
32107
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
32107
3
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
32016
3
SV SandhausenSVS
32016
5
SC PaderbornSCP
31114
10
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
21013
13
Holstein KielKIE
20202
