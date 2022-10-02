1. FC Magdeburg - SSV Jahn Regensburg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 10
MDCC-Arena / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-magdeburg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Magdeburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/jahn-regensburg/teamcenter.shtml
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-4-2
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Magdeburg logo
1. FC Magdeburg
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Magdeburg

SSV Jahn Regensburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1080224
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1063121
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1061319
4
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1052317
5
Hannover 96H96
1052317
11
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
932411
18
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
92167
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Holstein Kiel
1
0
Hansa Rostock
79'
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
1
1
SV Sandhausen
79'
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4
1
Arminia Bielefeld
79'
FC St. Pauli
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
19:30

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Magdeburg and SSV Jahn Regensburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Magdeburg and SSV Jahn Regensburg news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.