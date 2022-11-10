1. FC Magdeburg - SV Darmstadt 98

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 16
MDCC-Arena / 10.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-magdeburg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Magdeburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Magdeburg logo
1. FC Magdeburg
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Magdeburg

SV Darmstadt 98

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1595132
2
Hamburger SVHSV
15101431
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1576227
4
Hannover 96H96
1683527
5
SC PaderbornSCP
1682626
13
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
1552817
