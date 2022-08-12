1. FC Nürnberg - 1. FC Heidenheim

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Max-Morlock-Stadion / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-nurnberg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Nürnberg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-heidenheim-1846/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Heidenheim
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-3-1-2
1. FC Heidenheim
4-5-1
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-3-1-2
1. FC Heidenheim
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
1. FC Heidenheim logo
1. FC Heidenheim
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Nürnberg

1. FC Heidenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
32107
2
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
32107
3
SC PaderbornSCP
32016
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
32016
5
Hamburger SVHSV
32016
11
1. FC NürnbergFCN
31114
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

1. FC Kaiserslautern
-
-
SC Paderborn
12/08
Karlsruher SC
-
-
SV Sandhausen
13/08
Holstein Kiel
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
13/08
Arminia Bielefeld
-
-
Hamburger SV
13/08

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Nürnberg and 1. FC Heidenheim with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 12 August 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Nürnberg and 1. FC Heidenheim news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.