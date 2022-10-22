1. FC Nürnberg - Hannover 96

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 13
Max-Morlock-Stadion / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-nurnberg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Nürnberg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hannover-96/teamcenter.shtml
Hannover 96
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
5-3-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
Hannover 96 logo
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Nürnberg

Hannover 96

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1283127
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1281325
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1281325
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1255220
5
Hannover 96H96
1262420
14
1. FC NürnbergFCN
1241713
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SV Darmstadt 98
-
-
Holstein Kiel
17:30
Hansa Rostock
-
-
1. FC Kaiserslautern
17:30
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
SV Sandhausen
22/10
Eintracht Braunschweig
-
-
SC Paderborn
22/10

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Nürnberg and Hannover 96 with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Nürnberg and Hannover 96 news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.