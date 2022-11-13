1. FC Nürnberg - SC Paderborn

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 17
Max-Morlock-Stadion / 13.11.2022
1. FC Nürnberg
Not started
-
-
SC Paderborn
Lineups

1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Nürnberg

SC Paderborn

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
16105135
2
Hamburger SVHSV
17111534
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1796233
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
1778229
5
Hannover 96H96
1784528
6
SC PaderbornSCP
1682626
17
1. FC NürnbergFCN
1644816
