Arminia Bielefeld - 1. FC Magdeburg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 17
SchücoArena / 13.11.2022
Arminia Bielefeld
Not started
-
-
1. FC Magdeburg
Lineups

Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
1. FC Magdeburg logo
1. FC Magdeburg
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Arminia Bielefeld

1. FC Magdeburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
16105135
2
Hamburger SVHSV
17111534
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1796233
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
1778229
5
Hannover 96H96
1784528
15
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
1652917
18
Arminia BielefeldDSC
16421014
