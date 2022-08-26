Arminia Bielefeld - Eintracht Braunschweig

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 6
SchücoArena / 26.08.2022
Arminia Bielefeld
Not started
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arminia Bielefeld
Eintracht Braunschweig
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Arminia Bielefeld

Eintracht Braunschweig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
540112
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
540112
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
531110
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
531110
5
Hamburger SVHSV
53029
17
Arminia BielefeldDSC
50141
18
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
50141
Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Arminia Bielefeld and Eintracht Braunschweig with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 26 August 2022.

