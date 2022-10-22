Arminia Bielefeld - FC St. Pauli

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 13
SchücoArena / 22.10.2022
Arminia Bielefeld
Not started
-
-
FC St. Pauli
Lineups

Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
FC St. Pauli
3-5-2
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
FC St. Pauli
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Arminia Bielefeld

FC St. Pauli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1384128
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1281325
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1281325
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1255220
5
Hannover 96H96
1262420
12
FC St. PauliSTP
1235414
18
Arminia BielefeldDSC
122288
