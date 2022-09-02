Eintracht Braunschweig - 1. FC Nürnberg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Eintracht-Stadion / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-braunschweig/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Braunschweig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-nurnberg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Nürnberg
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
5-3-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
5-3-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Braunschweig

1. FC Nürnberg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
641113
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
3
Hamburger SVHSV
640212
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
632111
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
632111
12
1. FC NürnbergFCN
62137
18
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
60151
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

1. FC Heidenheim
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
02/09
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
-
-
FC St. Pauli
03/09
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
Holstein Kiel
03/09
SC Paderborn
-
-
1. FC Magdeburg
03/09

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Eintracht Braunschweig and 1. FC Nürnberg with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 2 September 2022.

Catch the latest Eintracht Braunschweig and 1. FC Nürnberg news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.