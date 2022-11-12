Eintracht Braunschweig - Hansa Rostock

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 17
Eintracht-Stadion / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-braunschweig/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Braunschweig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hansa-rostock/teamcenter.shtml
Hansa Rostock
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
5-3-2
Hansa Rostock
4-5-1
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
5-3-2
Hansa Rostock
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
Hansa Rostock logo
Hansa Rostock
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Braunschweig

Hansa Rostock

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
16105135
2
Hamburger SVHSV
16101531
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1686230
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
1778229
5
Hannover 96H96
1784528
11
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
1646618
12
Hansa RostockROS
1653818
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

1. FC Heidenheim
-
-
SSV Jahn Regensburg
12/11
Hamburger SV
-
-
SV Sandhausen
12/11
Karlsruher SC
-
-
FC St. Pauli
12/11
1. FC Nürnberg
-
-
SC Paderborn
13/11

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Eintracht Braunschweig and Hansa Rostock with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest Eintracht Braunschweig and Hansa Rostock news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.