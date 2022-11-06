Eintracht Braunschweig - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 15
Eintracht-Stadion / 06.11.2022
Eintracht Braunschweig
Not started
-
-
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Lineups

Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
5-3-2
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Braunschweig

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1595132
2
Hamburger SVHSV
1491428
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1576227
4
SC PaderbornSCP
1582526
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1582526
11
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
1445517
17
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
1427513
