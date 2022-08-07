Eintracht Braunschweig - SV Darmstadt 98

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Eintracht-Stadion / 07.08.2022
Eintracht Braunschweig
Not started
-
-
SV Darmstadt 98
Lineups

Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
4-5-1
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Braunschweig

SV Darmstadt 98

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
32107
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
32107
3
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
32016
3
SV SandhausenSVS
32016
5
SC PaderbornSCP
31114
12
SV Darmstadt 98D98
21013
18
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
20020
