FC St. Pauli - SC Paderborn

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Millerntor-Stadion / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-st-pauli/teamcenter.shtml
FC St. Pauli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-paderborn/teamcenter.shtml
SC Paderborn
Lineups

FC St. Pauli
4-4-2
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
FC St. Pauli
4-4-2
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
SC Paderborn logo
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC St. Pauli

SC Paderborn

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
540112
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
540112
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
531110
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
531110
5
Hamburger SVHSV
53029
11
FC St. PauliSTP
52127
