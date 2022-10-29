FC St. Pauli - SV Darmstadt 98

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Millerntor-Stadion / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-st-pauli/teamcenter.shtml
FC St. Pauli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC St. Pauli
5-3-2
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
FC St. Pauli
5-3-2
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC St. Pauli

SV Darmstadt 98

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1384128
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1382326
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1381425
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1466224
5
Hannover 96H96
1363421
12
FC St. PauliSTP
1335514
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Holstein Kiel
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
29/10
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
Hansa Rostock
29/10
1. FC Kaiserslautern
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
29/10
SC Paderborn
-
-
Hamburger SV
30/10

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between FC St. Pauli and SV Darmstadt 98 with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC St. Pauli and SV Darmstadt 98 news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.