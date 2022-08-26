Fortuna Düsseldorf - SSV Jahn Regensburg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Merkur Spiel-Arena / 26.08.2022
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Not started
-
-
SSV Jahn Regensburg
Lineups

Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-3-1-2
SSV Jahn Regensburg
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
SSV Jahn Regensburg logo
SSV Jahn Regensburg
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fortuna Düsseldorf

SSV Jahn Regensburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
540112
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
540112
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
531110
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
531110
5
Hamburger SVHSV
53029
7
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
52218
13
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
52127
