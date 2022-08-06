Hamburger SV - 1. FC Heidenheim

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Volksparkstadion / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hamburger-sv/teamcenter.shtml
Hamburger SV
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-heidenheim-1846/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Heidenheim
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
1. FC Heidenheim
4-3-1-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
1. FC Heidenheim
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
1. FC Heidenheim logo
1. FC Heidenheim
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hamburger SV

1. FC Heidenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
22006
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
22006
3
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
22006
4
FC St. PauliSTP
21104
5
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
21104
8
Hamburger SVHSV
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SV Sandhausen
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
17:30
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
-
-
Karlsruher SC
17:30
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
06/08
SC Paderborn
-
-
Hannover 96
06/08

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Hamburger SV and 1. FC Heidenheim with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Hamburger SV and 1. FC Heidenheim news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.