Hamburger SV - Karlsruher SC

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Volksparkstadion / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hamburger-sv/teamcenter.shtml
Hamburger SV
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karlsruher-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Karlsruher SC
Lineups

Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hamburger SV

Karlsruher SC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
742114
2
SC PaderbornSCP
641113
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
4
Hamburger SVHSV
640212
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
732211
8
Karlsruher SCKSC
631210
