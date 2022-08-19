Hamburger SV - SV Darmstadt 98

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Volksparkstadion / 19.08.2022
Hamburger SV
Not started
-
-
SV Darmstadt 98
Lineups

Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hamburger SV

SV Darmstadt 98

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
43019
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
43019
4
Hamburger SVHSV
43019
5
Holstein KielKIE
42208
