Hamburger SV - SV Sandhausen

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 17
Volksparkstadion / 12.11.2022
Hamburger SV
Not started
-
-
SV Sandhausen
Lineups

Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
SV Sandhausen
5-4-1
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
SV Sandhausen
5-4-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hamburger SV

SV Sandhausen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
16105135
2
Hamburger SVHSV
16101531
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1686230
4
Hannover 96H96
1683527
5
SC PaderbornSCP
1682626
16
SV SandhausenSVS
1644816
Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Hamburger SV and SV Sandhausen with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 12 November 2022.

