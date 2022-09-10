Hannover 96 - Eintracht Braunschweig

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Heinz von Heiden-Arena / 10.09.2022
Hannover 96
Not started
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
Lineups

Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
5-3-2
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
3-5-2
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
5-3-2
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hannover 96 logo
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hannover 96

Eintracht Braunschweig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
751116
2
Hamburger SVHSV
750215
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
742114
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
742114
5
Hannover 96H96
741213
18
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
71154
