Hannover 96 - Fortuna Düsseldorf

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 16
Heinz von Heiden-Arena / 08.11.2022
Hannover 96
Not started
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Lineups

Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
5-3-2
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hannover 96 logo
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hannover 96

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1595132
2
Hamburger SVHSV
15101431
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1576227
4
SC PaderbornSCP
1582526
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1582526
6
Hannover 96H96
1573524
