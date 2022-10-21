Hansa Rostock - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 13
Ostseestadion / 21.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hansa-rostock/teamcenter.shtml
Hansa Rostock
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-kaiserslautern/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Lineups

Hansa Rostock
3-4-3
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
5-3-2
Hansa Rostock
3-4-3
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hansa Rostock logo
Hansa Rostock
1. FC Kaiserslautern logo
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hansa Rostock

1. FC Kaiserslautern

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1283127
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1281325
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1281325
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1255220
5
Hannover 96H96
1262420
9
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
1237216
13
Hansa RostockROS
1242614
