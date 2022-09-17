Hansa Rostock - 1. FC Magdeburg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Ostseestadion / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hansa-rostock/teamcenter.shtml
Hansa Rostock
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-magdeburg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Magdeburg
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hansa Rostock
4-5-1
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
Hansa Rostock
4-5-1
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hansa Rostock logo
Hansa Rostock
1. FC Magdeburg logo
1. FC Magdeburg
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hansa Rostock

1. FC Magdeburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
861119
2
Hamburger SVHSV
860218
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
843115
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
843115
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
842214
12
Hansa RostockROS
83059
15
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
82157
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Eintracht Braunschweig
-
-
Karlsruher SC
17:30
SV Sandhausen
-
-
Hannover 96
17:30
SV Darmstadt 98
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
17/09
Arminia Bielefeld
-
-
Holstein Kiel
17/09

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Hansa Rostock and 1. FC Magdeburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 17 September 2022.

Catch the latest Hansa Rostock and 1. FC Magdeburg news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.