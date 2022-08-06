Hansa Rostock - Arminia Bielefeld

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Ostseestadion / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hansa-rostock/teamcenter.shtml
Hansa Rostock
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arminia-bielefeld/teamcenter.shtml
Arminia Bielefeld
Lineups

Hansa Rostock
3-5-2
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-4-2
Hansa Rostock
3-5-2
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-4-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Hansa Rostock

Arminia Bielefeld

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
22006
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
22006
3
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
32016
3
SV SandhausenSVS
32016
5
FC St. PauliSTP
21104
11
Hansa RostockROS
21013
17
Arminia BielefeldDSC
20020
