Hansa Rostock - FC St. Pauli

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Ostseestadion / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hansa-rostock/teamcenter.shtml
Hansa Rostock
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-st-pauli/teamcenter.shtml
FC St. Pauli
Lineups

Hansa Rostock
3-5-2
FC St. Pauli
4-4-2
Hansa Rostock
3-5-2
FC St. Pauli
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hansa Rostock logo
Hansa Rostock
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hansa Rostock

FC St. Pauli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
540112
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
540112
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
4
Hamburger SVHSV
53029
5
Holstein KielKIE
52218
6
FC St. PauliSTP
42117
13
Hansa RostockROS
42026
Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Hansa Rostock and FC St. Pauli with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Hansa Rostock and FC St. Pauli news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

