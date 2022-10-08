Hansa Rostock - SC Paderborn

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Ostseestadion / 08.10.2022
Hansa Rostock
Not started
-
-
SC Paderborn
Lineups

Hansa Rostock
4-5-1
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
Hansa Rostock
4-5-1
SC Paderborn
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hansa Rostock
SC Paderborn
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hansa Rostock

SC Paderborn

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1080224
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1063121
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1061319
4
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1052317
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1045117
10
Hansa RostockROS
1041513
