Hansa Rostock - SV Sandhausen

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 15
Ostseestadion / 04.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hansa-rostock/teamcenter.shtml
Hansa Rostock
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-sandhausen/teamcenter.shtml
SV Sandhausen
Lineups

Hansa Rostock
4-5-1
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
Hansa Rostock
4-5-1
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hansa Rostock logo
Hansa Rostock
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Hansa Rostock

SV Sandhausen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1485129
2
Hamburger SVHSV
1491428
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1482426
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1466224
5
Hannover 96H96
1473424
12
Hansa RostockROS
1452717
17
SV SandhausenSVS
1434713
Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Hansa Rostock and SV Sandhausen with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 4 November 2022.

Catch the latest Hansa Rostock and SV Sandhausen news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

