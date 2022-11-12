Karlsruher SC - FC St. Pauli

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 17
BBBank Wildpark / 12.11.2022
Karlsruher SC
Not started
-
-
FC St. Pauli
Lineups

Karlsruher SC
4-4-2
FC St. Pauli
3-5-2
Karlsruher SC
4-4-2
FC St. Pauli
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Karlsruher SC

FC St. Pauli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
16105135
2
Hamburger SVHSV
16101531
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1686230
4
Hannover 96H96
1683527
5
SC PaderbornSCP
1682626
13
Karlsruher SCKSC
1652917
15
FC St. PauliSTP
1637616
