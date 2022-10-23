Karlsruher SC - Fortuna Düsseldorf

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 13
BBBank Wildpark / 23.10.2022
Karlsruher SC
Karlsruher SC
Not started
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Lineups

Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-3-1-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Karlsruher SC

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1384128
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1382326
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1281325
4
Hannover 96H96
1363421
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1255220
8
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1252517
9
Karlsruher SCKSC
1252517
19:30

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Karlsruher SC and Fortuna Düsseldorf with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest Karlsruher SC and Fortuna Düsseldorf news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

