Karlsruher SC - Hansa Rostock

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 6
BBBank Wildpark / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karlsruher-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Karlsruher SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hansa-rostock/teamcenter.shtml
Hansa Rostock
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
Hansa Rostock
3-5-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
Hansa Rostock
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
Hansa Rostock logo
Hansa Rostock
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Karlsruher SC

Hansa Rostock

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
540112
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
540112
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
531110
4
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
531110
5
Hamburger SVHSV
53029
6
Hansa RostockROS
53029
10
Karlsruher SCKSC
52127
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Arminia Bielefeld
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
17:30
Fortuna Düsseldorf
-
-
SSV Jahn Regensburg
17:30
FC St. Pauli
-
-
SC Paderborn
27/08
SV Darmstadt 98
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
27/08

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Karlsruher SC and Hansa Rostock with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Karlsruher SC and Hansa Rostock news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.