1. FC Kaiserslautern - 1. FC Magdeburg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Fritz-Walter-Stadion / 28.08.2022
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Not started
-
-
1. FC Magdeburg
Lineups

1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-1-2
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Kaiserslautern logo
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
1. FC Magdeburg logo
1. FC Magdeburg
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Kaiserslautern

1. FC Magdeburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
650115
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
641113
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
632111
4
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
632111
5
Karlsruher SCKSC
631210
6
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
531110
17
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
51043
