1. FC Kaiserslautern - SC Paderborn

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Fritz-Walter-Stadion / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-kaiserslautern/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Kaiserslautern
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-paderborn/teamcenter.shtml
SC Paderborn
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
1. FC Kaiserslautern jersey
1. FC Kaiserslautern
4-5-1
SC Paderborn jersey
SC Paderborn
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

1. FC Kaiserslautern

SC Paderborn

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
32107
2
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
32107
3
SC PaderbornSCP
32016
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
32016
5
Hamburger SVHSV
32016
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

1. FC Nürnberg
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
12/08
Karlsruher SC
-
-
SV Sandhausen
13/08
Holstein Kiel
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
13/08
Arminia Bielefeld
-
-
Hamburger SV
13/08

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and SC Paderborn with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 12 August 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Kaiserslautern and SC Paderborn news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.