1. FC Magdeburg - Eintracht Braunschweig

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 12
MDCC-Arena / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-magdeburg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Magdeburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-braunschweig/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Braunschweig
Lineups

1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig
3-5-2
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Magdeburg logo
1. FC Magdeburg
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Magdeburg

Eintracht Braunschweig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1181225
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1173124
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1171322
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1155120
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1152417
12
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
1133512
15
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
1131710
