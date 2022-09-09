1. FC Nürnberg - Arminia Bielefeld

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Max-Morlock-Stadion / 09.09.2022
1. FC Nürnberg
Not started
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
Lineups

1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-4-2
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Nürnberg

Arminia Bielefeld

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
751116
2
Hamburger SVHSV
750215
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
742114
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
742114
5
Hannover 96H96
741213
14
1. FC NürnbergFCN
72147
15
Arminia BielefeldDSC
71245
