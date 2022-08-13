Arminia Bielefeld - Hamburger SV

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 4
SchücoArena / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arminia-bielefeld/teamcenter.shtml
Arminia Bielefeld
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hamburger-sv/teamcenter.shtml
Hamburger SV
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-4-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-4-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Arminia Bielefeld

Hamburger SV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SSV Jahn RegensburgREG
32107
2
1. FC KaiserslauternFCK
32107
3
SC PaderbornSCP
32016
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
32016
5
Hamburger SVHSV
32016
17
Arminia BielefeldDSC
30030
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

1. FC Nürnberg
-
-
1. FC Heidenheim
17:30
1. FC Kaiserslautern
-
-
SC Paderborn
17:30
Karlsruher SC
-
-
SV Sandhausen
13/08
Holstein Kiel
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
13/08

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Arminia Bielefeld and Hamburger SV with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Arminia Bielefeld and Hamburger SV news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.