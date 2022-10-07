Arminia Bielefeld - Karlsruher SC

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 11
SchücoArena / 07.10.2022
Arminia Bielefeld
Not started
-
-
Karlsruher SC
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Arminia Bielefeld

Karlsruher SC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1080224
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1063121
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1061319
4
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1052317
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1045117
8
Karlsruher SCKSC
1042414
18
Arminia BielefeldDSC
102268
