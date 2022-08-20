Eintracht Braunschweig - Fortuna Düsseldorf

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Eintracht-Stadion / 20.08.2022
Eintracht Braunschweig
Not started
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Lineups

Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
4-3-1-2
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Braunschweig

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
540112
2
SC PaderbornSCP
43019
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
4
Hamburger SVHSV
53029
5
Holstein KielKIE
42208
9
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
42117
18
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
40040
