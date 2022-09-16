Eintracht Braunschweig - Karlsruher SC

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Eintracht-Stadion / 16.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-braunschweig/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Braunschweig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karlsruher-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Karlsruher SC
Lineups

Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
3-5-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-1-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Braunschweig logo
Eintracht Braunschweig jersey
Eintracht Braunschweig
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Braunschweig

Karlsruher SC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
861119
2
Hamburger SVHSV
860218
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
843115
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
843115
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
842214
9
Karlsruher SCKSC
832311
17
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
81255
