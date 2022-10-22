Eintracht Braunschweig - SC Paderborn

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 13
Eintracht-Stadion / 22.10.2022
Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig
Not started
-
-
SC Paderborn
SC Paderborn
Lineups

Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig
3-5-2
SC Paderborn
SC Paderborn
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig
SC Paderborn
SC Paderborn
SC Paderborn
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Braunschweig

SC Paderborn

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1283127
2
SC PaderbornSCP
1281325
3
Hamburger SVHSV
1281325
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1255220
5
Hannover 96H96
1262420
11
Eintracht BraunschweigBRA
1243515
