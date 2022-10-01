FC St. Pauli - 1. FC Heidenheim

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Millerntor-Stadion / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-st-pauli/teamcenter.shtml
FC St. Pauli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-heidenheim-1846/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Heidenheim
Lineups

FC St. Pauli
4-4-2
1. FC Heidenheim
4-3-3
FC St. Pauli
4-4-2
1. FC Heidenheim
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
1. FC Heidenheim logo
1. FC Heidenheim
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC St. Pauli

1. FC Heidenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1080224
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1063121
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1061319
4
Hannover 96H96
1052317
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
944116
12
FC St. PauliSTP
924310
