FC St. Pauli - 1. FC Magdeburg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Millerntor-Stadion / 14.08.2022
FC St. Pauli
Not started
-
-
1. FC Magdeburg
Lineups

FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2
1. FC Magdeburg
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
1. FC Magdeburg logo
1. FC Magdeburg
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC St. Pauli

1. FC Magdeburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
43019
2
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
3
Hamburger SVHSV
43019
4
SV SandhausenSVS
43019
5
Holstein KielKIE
42208
11
FC St. PauliSTP
31114
13
1. FC MagdeburgMAG
31023
