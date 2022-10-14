FC St. Pauli - Hamburger SV

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Millerntor-Stadion / 14.10.2022
FC St. Pauli
Hamburger SV
Lineups

FC St. Pauli
4-4-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
FC St. Pauli
4-4-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC St. Pauli

Hamburger SV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1181225
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1173124
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1171322
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1155120
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1152417
14
FC St. PauliSTP
1125411
