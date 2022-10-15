Fortuna Düsseldorf - 1. FC Nürnberg

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Merkur Spiel-Arena / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortuna-dusseldorf/teamcenter.shtml
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-nurnberg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Nürnberg
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-3-1-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-5-1
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-3-1-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fortuna Düsseldorf

1. FC Nürnberg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
1181225
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
1173124
3
SC PaderbornSCP
1171322
4
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
1155120
5
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1152417
16
1. FC NürnbergFCN
1131710
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC St. Pauli
-
-
Hamburger SV
17:30
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
-
-
Hansa Rostock
17:30
Karlsruher SC
-
-
SV Darmstadt 98
15/10
1. FC Magdeburg
-
-
Eintracht Braunschweig
15/10

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Fortuna Düsseldorf and 1. FC Nürnberg with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Fortuna Düsseldorf and 1. FC Nürnberg news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.