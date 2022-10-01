Fortuna Düsseldorf - Arminia Bielefeld

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Merkur Spiel-Arena / 01.10.2022
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Not started
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
Lineups

Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-3-3
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Arminia Bielefeld

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Hamburger SVHSV
970221
2
SC PaderbornSCP
961219
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
953118
4
Hannover 96H96
952217
5
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
944116
6
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
942314
14
Arminia BielefeldDSC
92258
